Super Eagles Stars Linked With January Moves As Chelsea Reignite Interest in Osimhen
- Chelsea have reportedly reignited their transfer interest in Victor Osimhen for the January transfer window
- The Blues failed to sign the Napoli striker in the summer before he joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan
- A drop in his release clause makes him one of the Nigerian players to watch in the winter transfer market
Top European clubs are preparing for the January transfer window to improve their squad or replace players who have suffered long-term injuries with a series of ACL injuries happening recently.
Some Nigerian footballers secured moves to new clubs in the summer, while January could be the appointed time for some others to get their desired transfers.
Legit.ng looks at four Super Eagles stars linked with January moves.
Super Eagles stars linked with moves
1. Victor Osimhen
Osimhen was the most sought-after striker during the summer transfer window. Unfortunately, he could not secure a permanent move away from Napoli, and joined Galatasaray on loan. According to Evening Standard, Napoli have dropped his release clause to £63 million and will be willing to let him go with Chelsea still interested.
2. Ademola Lookman
Paris Saint-Germain made a late failed attempt at getting Lookman away from Atalanta after spending all summer monitoring Osimhen. According to TV360, the French club and Premier League side Arsenal retain their interest and could move for the Ballon d'Or nominee in January.
3. Samuel Chukwueze
Chukwueze has struggled at the San Siro Stadium since joining AC Milan from Villarreal in the summer of 2023. He has started his second season poorly despite promising signs during pre-season. Calciomercato reports that the club could be willing to cash in on the winger with Saudi Arabian clubs interested.
4. Bright Osayi-Samuel
The full-back has fallen out of favour with Fenerbahce's new boss Jose Mourinho, and a January exit is on the cards. Multiple reports in the Turkish media suggest he could make a move across Istanbul and join bitter rivals Galatasaray, with his contract set to expire in the summer.
Most valuable Super Eagles stars
Legit.ng analysed the top five most valuable Super Eagles players in the squad, with Victor Osimhen set to miss the October international games against Libya due to injury.
Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface emerged as the most valuable player in the team after seeing his market value increase by €5 million to €45mil surpassing Ademola Lookman
Source: Legit.ng
