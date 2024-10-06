Manchester United will travel to face Aston Villa in a match that could decide Erik ten Hag’s future

The Dutch tactician could be sacked if United get less than a win after a poor start to the season

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has shared his thoughts on the possible outcome of the encounter

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has predicted the outcome of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag’s job at Manchester United is threatened after a poor start to the season, and he could have lost it midweek spare for Harry Maguire’s late equaliser against Porto.

Erik ten Hag looks on during Manchester United's 3-3 draw against FC Porto in the UEFA Europa League. Photo by Florencia Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

According to Mirror UK, the Dutch manager could be sacked this afternoon if United fail to pick up three points at Villa Park, with a draw possibly not sufficing.

Mikel predicts ten Hag's doom

In his weekly Premier League prediction on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel Obi shared his thoughts on the crucial match this afternoon, which could spell doom for the manager.

Mikel predicted a straight win for Unai Emery’s side, a result that has a high probability of getting ten Hag sacked by the Red Devils hierarchy, while his partner Chris McHardy predicted a draw.

Options are lined up to replace the former Ajax boss if United makes the decision to let him go, with former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel being the favourite.

Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi reportedly declined the offer last week after being contacted. Sky News adds that assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy will be named interim if his boss is sacked.

The former player returned to the club this summer as an assistant, with INEOS building capacity around the former FC Twente manager, but little difference is seen.

Mikel slams Erik ten Hag

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel slammed Erik ten Hag after Manchester United lost 2-1 to usual nemesis Brighton and Hove Albion via a late João Pedro strike.

The former Nigerian national team captain claimed the Dutch manager disrupted his team’s setup with unnecessary substitutions despite the team being balanced.

Source: Legit.ng