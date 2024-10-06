Mikel Obi Predicts Aston Villa vs Man Utd Amid Pressure on Erik ten Hag
- Manchester United will travel to face Aston Villa in a match that could decide Erik ten Hag’s future
- The Dutch tactician could be sacked if United get less than a win after a poor start to the season
- Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has shared his thoughts on the possible outcome of the encounter
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has predicted the outcome of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag.
Ten Hag’s job at Manchester United is threatened after a poor start to the season, and he could have lost it midweek spare for Harry Maguire’s late equaliser against Porto.
According to Mirror UK, the Dutch manager could be sacked this afternoon if United fail to pick up three points at Villa Park, with a draw possibly not sufficing.
Mikel predicts ten Hag's doom
In his weekly Premier League prediction on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel Obi shared his thoughts on the crucial match this afternoon, which could spell doom for the manager.
Mikel predicted a straight win for Unai Emery’s side, a result that has a high probability of getting ten Hag sacked by the Red Devils hierarchy, while his partner Chris McHardy predicted a draw.
Options are lined up to replace the former Ajax boss if United makes the decision to let him go, with former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel being the favourite.
Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi reportedly declined the offer last week after being contacted. Sky News adds that assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy will be named interim if his boss is sacked.
The former player returned to the club this summer as an assistant, with INEOS building capacity around the former FC Twente manager, but little difference is seen.
Mikel slams Erik ten Hag
Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel slammed Erik ten Hag after Manchester United lost 2-1 to usual nemesis Brighton and Hove Albion via a late João Pedro strike.
The former Nigerian national team captain claimed the Dutch manager disrupted his team’s setup with unnecessary substitutions despite the team being balanced.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com