Manchester City will host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in their first encounter of the season tomorrow

The Premier League champions will face off with their challenger in the last two seasons in a Super Sunday affair

Chelsea legend turned broadcaster John Obi Mikel has predicted the outcome of the match between title contenders

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has predicted the outcome of the big Premier League game on Sunday between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have won the last four Premier League titles, beating Arsenal to it in the previous two years, with both sides seen as favourites again this season.

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola before Manchester City vs Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium last season. Photo by Michael Regan.

Their first clash of the season will come up at the home of champions, with both sides coming off goalless draws against Italian opponents in the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel predicts Man City vs Arsenal

In his weekend episode of the Obi One Podcast, Chelsea legend turned broadcaster Mikel has shared his thoughts on the match and other weekend fixtures in the English league.

He backed Pep Guardiola’s side to score a victory against his former assistant Mikel Arteta as both sides battle for bragging rights in matches that could decide the title later.

The Gunners won one and drew the other against the Citizens last season after going on a run of 12 games losing streak in the league in previous seasons.

According to Goal, Arsenal will be without captain Martin Odegaard after Arteta confirmed he would be out for weeks following an ankle injury suffered on international duty.

City could also be without Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian walked out of the Champions League match against Inter Milan with an injury.

The former Super Eagles captain also tipped Chelsea to beat West Ham at the London Stadium in the early kickoff while backing Crystal Palace to beat Manchester United in the late kickoff.

Mikel aims dig at Haaland

Legit.ng reported that Mikel aimed dig at Erling Haaland after the striker’s quiet performance for Manchester City against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The former Chelsea midfielder claimed the Norwegian is a great goal scorer but has to make an impact in the big games, not ghost when he faces top opposition.

