Seun Kuti has stated that professional footballers should play more matches for the kind of money they earn

This comes days after Manchester City star Rodri decried the packed schedule, especially with the new look Champions League format

Kuti cited the COVID period as an example, saying nurses worked during the pandemic and that essential workers should earn more than footballers

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has lambasted Manchester City star Rodri and other footballers who are planning to go on strike.

Spanish international Rodri recently warned that top footballers could go on strike if clubs continue to face an ever-expanding schedule.

Manchester City took on Italian giants Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday in their first match of the new-look Champions League.

Seun Kuti has berated Rodri for claiming footballers want to go on strike. Photo: Joseph Okpako.

Source: Getty Images

The expanded 36-team tournament has adopted a league phase in which all clubs play eight fixtures in the preliminary round.

Pep Guardiola's side will also compete in an expanded Club World Cup at the end of the season.

Rodri said via Guardian:

“We’re close to going to strike. If keeps this way, we’ll have no other option as it’s something worrying”.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also backed Rodri, saying footballers must find a balance.

Seun Kuti slams Rodri

However, Seun Kuti claims the job of footballers is not commensurate with the kind of money they earn.

He said footballers should even play more matches for the money they earn. The singer emphasised that doctors, nurses and other essential workers should earn much more than footballers.

Kuti said:

"To chase a ball around the field? For that kind of money, they should be playing one match every day.

"I know boys who earn practically nothing playing football in my area. These guys said 'we are playing too much. we are thinking of going on strike'.

"I asked a very important question during COVID, how dare we pay footballers more than we pay nurses?

"How dare we create a system that says footballers would get more money than the nurse. During pandemic, there was no football, did anything hapen to anybody?

"If all the nurses in this world say they would not work again, do you think this world will continue?

"The people doing the most important jobs are paid the least money. Essential workers, paramedics, and street cleaners couldn't stop working during COVID-19, and many lost their lives.

"Sports are entertainment, and these people earn millions. They are complaining that the game they are playing is too much."

UCL matches scheduled for Thursdays

Legit.ng earlier reported that UEFA has set aside one week to be exclusive for each club competition in this new system, as Champions League matches are now scheduled for Thursdays as well.

This means that in these 'exclusive weeks,' only one cup competition will be played.

The Europa League has its exclusive period next week, while Conference League teams will play alone the week starting December 16.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng