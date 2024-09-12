Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to having clashes and issues with his managers despite his lengthy playing career

The Portuguese attacker has often openly spoken about his displeasure with some of his previous coaches

We shine the spotlight on a list of coaches with whom the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has had issues throughout his illustrious playing career

Cristiano Ronaldo may be one of the greatest players ever to grace the beautiful game, but that hasn’t stopped him from clashing with several coaches throughout his career.

The Portuguese icon, despite his illustrious career, has frequently expressed his dissatisfaction with various managers, often in a subtle but pointed manner.

With the strong ego that the 39-year-old possesses, Ronaldo is never shy about voicing his opinions, regardless of who is in charge.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks angry before the UEFA EURO 2024 match between Portugal and Czechia at Red Bull Arena on June 18, 2024 in Leipzig. Image: Peter Lous.

Source: Getty Images

The Al Nassr star has a history of contentious relationships with managers, the most recent being with Manchester United's Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo’s outspoken interview about the Dutch manager ultimately led to the termination of his contract with the club.

In light of this, we turn the spotlight on the list of managers with whom Ronaldo has had notable clashes throughout his career.

Managers Ronaldo has clashed with

Erik ten Hag

Ronaldo infamously gave an interview in 2022 with Piers Morgan, during which he aired his grievances with the Dutch manager.

In the interview, Ronaldo detailed the strained relationship he had with the Manchester United gaffer, even stating that he did not respect him.

This revelation ultimately led Manchester United to part ways with Ronaldo.

Fast forward to 2024, and despite his departure from United, Ronaldo couldn’t resist taking another swipe at Ten Hag in a new interview with Rio Ferdinand.

Fernando Santos

The former Portugal national team coach, Fernando Santos, is another figure with whom Ronaldo has had a strained relationship.

Despite their success together with the Portuguese national team, their relationship deteriorated rapidly when Santos chose to bench Ronaldo during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Reports suggest that the two have not spoken since the events in Qatar.

Ralf Rangnick

The Austrian manager isn't left out of the list of coaches Ronaldo had clashes with.

Despite the Portuguese forward enjoying one of his most prolific spells in front of goal under Rangnick, their relationship was far from cordial. In 2023, reports emerged of Ronaldo specifying the number of matches he wanted to play under the then-Manchester United interim coach.

Jose Mourinho

Our list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the clashes between two of football's biggest egos: Ronaldo and José Mourinho.

At Real Madrid, one of football’s most storied clubs, their dynamic was anything but harmonious. The Portuguese duo had their fair share of harsh words and heated arguments during Mourinho’s tenure at Los Blancos.

Frequently seen on the touchline bickering over various details, it seemed there was always something to debate. However, despite their frequent disagreements, they often resolved their disputes quickly, with Ronaldo’s goals typically providing the perfect resolution to their conflicts.

Ronaldo picks Mbappe over Benzema

Legit.ng in another report detailed Ronaldo ignited another online debate after he stated his preference between Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

When asked by former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand to choose between the two, Ronaldo considered his options before selecting Mbappe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng