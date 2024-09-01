Sol Bamba has passed away at the age of 39, and his wife, Chloe, has released a touching statement

The former Ivorian international was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021, but he later declared that he was free

His wife has narrated how the former Leicester City star battled for survival before he eventually succumbed

Tragedy struck on Saturday, August 31, following the death of former English Premier League star Sol Bamba.

The former Leicester City, Leeds United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough star passed on at the age of 39.

His wife, Chloe, released a touching statement disclosing how her lover battled cancer for some time.

Former Ivorian international Sol Bamba dies at the age of 39. Photo: Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that Bamba was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021, but four months later, he announced he was free, Express reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Chloe, in a touching statement, narrated how the situation 'took a downturn' while working for Turkish club Adanaspor.

She wrote on Instagram:

"For the last few years I have watched Sol fight his cancer head on with an astounding mental and physical strength and stoicism.

"Unfortunately, it was never a fair fight and just when things were looking up he took a downturn and finally succumbed on 31st August.

"These years have been indescribably difficult but we still managed to find joy and laughter in it.

"My heart is breaking. What a gift, what a gift, what a gift to have been loved by him."

Who is Sol Bamba?

Born in France to parents originally from Ivory Coast; he rose through the ranks of the PSG academy.

He made his first senior appearance in professional football at Scottish clubs Dunfermline and Hibernian, before making a move to Leicester in 2011.

Bamba has spells in Turkey, Italy and England and was a member of the Ivorian national team between 2008 and 2014.

Uruguayan footballer dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo tragically passed away after collapsing on the pitch during a Copa Libertadores fixture earlier this month.

The 27-year-old suffered cardiac arrest during Nacional's game against Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo on August 22, leaving fans and teammates in shock.

Izquierdo collapsed in the 84th minute of the round of 16 match between Sao Paulo and Nacional in Brazil, losing consciousness on the field.

Source: Legit.ng