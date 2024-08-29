Angel Gomes has received a major career breakthrough eight years after visiting Prophet TB Joshua in Nigeria

Lee Carsley invited the former Manchester United midfielder, along with selected debutants, for their September matches

At the age of 16, Gomes sought healing from recurring injuries plaguing his career as he met TB Joshua in Lagos

Former Manchester United star Angel Gomes has received his first senior national team call-up to the England squad.

This comes eight years after he visited the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Nigeria, where he met Prophet TB Joshua.

Interim Three Lions coach Lee Carsley invited the 23-year-old to join selected debutants Morgan Gibbs-White, Tino Livramento, and Noni Madueke for their forthcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

Angel Gomes has been invited to the England national team eight years after he visited TB Joshua's church in Nigeria. Photo: Matthew Peters.

Source: Getty Images

ESPN reports that Gomes' invitation came as a surprise. The talented star had been making efforts to get his career back on track after leaving Manchester United for Lille in 2020.

Recall that Gomes was in Nigeria in 2016 as he sought healing for his recurring injuries at the Synagogue.

GOAL reports that a clip from the church's Emmanuel TV Channel showed the then-16-year-old saying:

"I've been having injuries around my hip and groin which have been affecting me playing. I also suffered an ankle injury not long ago which kept me out for a long time.

"These injuries would come at hard times for me, times when I was having a breakthrough or times when I had to go to a tournament or playing games, these injuries would happen quite frequently.

"I've known about the Synagogue Church of Nations for a long time. As my family follow the prophet, my parents are big fans.

"So we though it would be a good time for me to come and be touched by the prophet."

The midfielder will hope to make his debut for the England national team as they take on the Republic of Ireland and Finland in September.

When did TB Joshua pass away?

Meanwhile, Prophet TB Joshua passed away on June 5, 2021, shortly after conducting a live broadcast, even though he showed no signs of illness.

The charismatic pastor, televangelist and philanthropist was aged 57.

