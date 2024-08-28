Mikel Obi has backed the struggling Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford to get back to his best

After United's 1-2 loss to Brighton, fans have not spared Rashford as they continue to criticise the striker

Mikel believes things are not just working for the 26-year-old at the moment, saying he will be back

Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi has made huge comments about Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, who is struggling this season.

The former Nigerian international has backed the striker to turn his poor form around as he seeks to get goals for the Red Devils.

Rashford had an incredible 2022/2023 season, scoring 17 goals in 35 matches and providing five assists.

Mikel Obi has backed Marcus Rashford in getting back to his scoring form. Photo: Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

But he could only manage just 7 goals last season and provided three assists in 35 games in all competitions.

The huge dip in form saw him drop from England's squad to the EURO 2024 tournament.

Following Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Brighton over the weekend, the 2017 UEFA Europa League winner has come under fire.

Mikel says Rashford will return

After the game, Mikel stated there was something unusual about Rashford but believed the striker would bounce back. He said, as per Soccernet:

"Is it a confidence issue, I don’t know. Things are just not working for him. We don’t know if it’s an injury or something, but we need to know what’s wrong, maybe a discussion should be had at the club.

"I think there’s a lot Marcus can still offer to Manchester United. I think it’s not time to say goodbye yet."

Mikel Obi criticises ten Hag

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel slammed Manchester United manager ten Hag for mostly not taking responsibility but blaming the players.

The Dutchman is in his third season, having won the Carabao and FA Cup in his first two seasons. At the end of last season, after finishing eighth, there were calls for him to be sacked.

He was instead backed with two first-team managers as assistants in Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake. The club also signed Lenny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee to improve the squad.

