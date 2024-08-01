Victor Osimhen's future remains uncertain, but a female Chelsea fan has pleaded with the striker to move to the London club

The Nigerian forward has been linked with several clubs in England, France, Germany and even Saudi Arabia

Reports claim that he could head to Chelsea on loan, but his agent has dismissed the Romelu Lukaku swap deal claims

A staunch Chelsea fan has pleaded with Nigerian international Victor Osimhen to join the English Premier League club.

Osimhen has been a significant subject in the summer transfer window, and he has been linked with several teams in recent weeks.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool made enquiries about the Napoli striker as soon as the 2023/2024 season ended.

A female Chelsea fan has pleaded with Victor Osimhen to move to the English club. Photo Credit: Cesare Purini.

Reports also linked him with a move to German club Bayern Munich, but no concrete deal was sealed.

Football transfer specialists have also claimed that French club Paris Saint-Germain were closing in on the striker, but the Ligue 1 outfit later backed out.

His agent, Roberto Calenda, denied reports that the 25-year-old was close to joining Chelsea on a loan deal.

Punch reports that football correspondent David Ornstein claimed that Chelsea and Napoli have continued negotiations over a deal that will see Romelo Lukaku move to Napoli permanently while Osimhen was expected to move to Old Trafford.

Osimhen's future remains uncertain at the moment, but he is poised to leave Napoli before the summer transfer window closes.

Chelsea fan begs Osimhen

Meanwhile, a female fan took to social media to plead with the former Lille of France striker to 'come to Chelsea'. In the viral video, she said:

"This is a message to Osimhen and to Osimhen only, please come to Chelsea. Please you are my favourite star boy in the whole entire world.

"And I will personally look after you at the club. I have a PhD in mouth physiotherapy, and I would love to put that to use.

"Sign the contract Victor, you won't regret it."

Why Osimhen's purported PSG move stalled

Legit.ng earlier reported that PSG and Napoli were in negotiation over a deal for the transfer of Victor Osimhen, but discussions broke down, and the reason has now emerged.

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer, but it looks increasingly unlikely after Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal pulled out over the cost of the deal.

Discussions did not continue due to disagreements over a fee, even though the Parisians agreed on personal terms with the forward.

