The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been eliminated from the Paris 2024 Olympics women's football

Falcons came into the game having lost their first two games and also lost 3-1 to Japan in the final group game

Young striker Jennifer Echegini scored a beautiful consolation goal, but Nigeria exit in the group stage

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been eliminated from the Paris 2024 Olympics women's football event after losing their final Group C game 3-1 against Japan despite Jennifer Echegini’s beautiful goal.

Asisat Oshoala retained her spot in the number nine position despite drawing a blank in the loss to Spain and was helpless again to save Nigeria from going home early.

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade shields the ball from Japan's goalscorer Maika Hamano. Photo by Romain Perrocheau/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Young striker Echegini returned to the starting lineup after he was dropped against Spain and rewarded coach Randy Waldrum’s effort with a goal that saved Nigeria from going out without a goal.

Nigeria crash out of 2024 Olympics

The match was a must-win for both sides to progress to the knockout stage, and Japan could have made do with a draw, but they beat Nigerian women regardless.

The Asians opened the scoring in the 22nd minute of the first half through Maika Hamano, after dominating most of the play in the leadup to their goal.

Mina Tanaka added a second for the Japanese 10 minutes later, but Echegini responded before halftime with the Falcons’s first goal of the tournament.

Japan ensured that the hope did not last long as they added their third just before halftime. They had the opportunity for their fourth with a penalty which was overturned after a VAR check.

Spain and Japan progressed automatically after the world champions beat Brazil 2-0 in the other group fixture.

Oshoala reacts to Spain loss

Legit.ng reported that Asisat Oshoala reacted to the loss against Spain, urging her teammates that they have to start scoring goals otherwise, they will not win games.

She returned to the lineup against Spain after she was an unused substitute in the opening-day loss to Brazil, an incident which raised eyebrows among Nigerians on social media.

