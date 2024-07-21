Lionel Messi extended his lead as the most decorated footballer after winning the 2024 Copa America

It was his 45th career trophy, with former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves next to him with 43 silverware

MLS franchise Inter Miami celebrated their captain ahead of their 2-1 win over Chicago Fire

Lionel Messi returned to Inter Miami’s home game for the second time since winning the 2024 Copa America and was celebrated in a special way before the match.

Messi led Argentina to win the Copa America, his fourth international trophy. They retained the title they won in Brazil three years ago after beating Colombia in the final.

Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela, watching Inter Miami play Toronto last week. Photo by Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

It was his 45th career trophy, extending his lead as the most decorated footballer. He previously achieved the record when he won his 44th trophy—the 2023 League Cup with Miami.

Inter Miami celebrate Messi

As seen in a video by BR Football, the club made special arrangements for their captain before the match to celebrate him as the most decorated footballer.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

45 academy players held a poster each for the trophies he had won in his career, including 10 La Liga titles, two French Ligue 1 titles, four UEFA Champions League and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His international career peaked late, having suffered four final losses before winning four consecutive trophies—two Copa America on either side of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Finalissima.

The captain took his seat on the bench at the Chase Stadium after the opening celebration and watched his team beat Chicago Fire thanks to goals from Matias Rojas and Jordi Alba.

Messi returned from the Copa America with the injury that forced him off in the final against Colombia. The club confirmed he suffered ligament damage, while AS added that he is expected to return in August after missing 30-40 days.

Paolo Maldini settles GOAT debate

Legit.ng reported that AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini settled the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by siding with the World Cup winner.

Maldini, who spent all his youth and professional career at AC Milan, claims Messi edged his rival, and rightly so. He has won more trophies and the Ballon d'Or.

Source: Legit.ng