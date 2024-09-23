Daniel Dubois defeated Anthony Joshua via a knockout in the fifth round of their IBF heavyweight title fight

The two boxers clashed in the all-British affair at Wembley Stadium, and it was the younger fighter who won

Joshua has released a video thanking his fans and stating the things he must do to get his career back on track

Anthony Joshua is not staying down after losing the IBF heavyweight title fight to Daniel Dubois and has promised to get his career back on track as soon as possible.

Dubois knocked Joshua out in round five during the all-British affair at Wembley Stadium after initially scoring three knockdowns throughout the first four rounds.

Daniel Dubois knocked out Anthony Joshua in the 5th round of the IBF heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Fans are calling for the boxer of Nigerian descent to retire as he continues to lose important matches, and his days at the top level of boxing are over.

Joshua sends message to fans

Joshua has sent a message to his fans, reiterating his defiance that he is not retiring yet, claiming he has bad news to haters that his career is far from over.

“Yesternight we came up short, but we got a whole lot of positives, and that's the mindset, that's what we're expected to have a positive one always,” he said in a video message to his fans.

“Look at what we've achieved in that space of 11 years, it's phenomenal, and I want to thank every single one of you who have been riding with me; what a rollercoaster journey.”

Joshua turned pro in 2013 and is soon to be 35. He claimed he is not done despite losing high-profile matches in the past years to Andy Ruiz Jr, Oleksandr Usyk, and now Dubois.

“You know what the problem is, it's that it's far from over yet, we've done it once, we've done it twice, and doing it the third time hasn't been easy, but I believe it's something I can achieve,” he added.

“It's about making the right steps forward, working hard, improving, and it's gonna come from here [beats his chest] more than anything, can't come from any external ways or influences, it's gonna come from the heart.”

“It's only been a day, but when I sit back, and I'm thinking, I know I got a lot of this [heart], I got a lot, and there's more to come, keep your seat belts buckled,” he concluded.

According to Sky Sports, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that the rivalry has a rematch clause and could see the two clash again under the Riyadh Season.

Joshua takes career decision after Dubois KO

Legit.ng reported that Anthony Joshua took a decision over his career following his loss to Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium.

The boxer of Nigerian descent remains resolved to continue fighting despite recording his fourth career loss last night amid calls from fans asking him to retire.

