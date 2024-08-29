Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have begun in France, with Nigerian athletes looking good for medals

On Wednesday, about 4,400 athletes from a record 168 delegations participated in a colourful opening ceremony in central Paris

Team Nigeria will compete in four events during the Paralympics: Athletics, Badminton, Powerlifting, and Table Tennis.

Team Nigeria showed off their beautiful green and white colours during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The West African country is represented by a strong contingent of athletes hoping to improve on the country’s glorious past outing at the Games.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons described the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which will last 11 days, as a “traditional ceremony in a non-traditional venue.”

Team Nigeria shows off African attire at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening ceremony. Photo: Dare Kuti.

Source: Twitter

On Wednesday evening, 4,400 athletes from a record 168 delegations participated in a colourful parade in the centre of Paris.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Aljazeera reports that against the backdrop of a setting sun, thousands of athletes paraded down the famed Champs-Elysees avenue to Place de la Concorde in central Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron officially declared the Paralympic Games open during the well-attended event.

Nigeria at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Team Nigeria's 35-man contingent also joined the occasion and they were delightful to watch while they cheered the teeming crowd.

Nigeria will feature in four events consisting of Para-Athletics, Para-Badminton, Para-Powerlifting and Para-Table Tennis.

The breakdown of Nigeria’s participation includes five athletes in athletics, two in badminton, nine in powerlifting, and eight in table tennis.

Sports minister assures medals

Nigeria's Sports Minister, John Enoh, expressed his confidence in the athletes and his belief in their potential to achieve greatness.

He said, via Thisday:

“Our para-athletes have always been a source of inspiration and pride for Nigeria. I have no doubt that they will make us proud again in Paris.

We are all behind them, and we are confident that they will exceed expectations and bring home numerous medals.”

D'Tigess decry unpaid bonuses

Legit.ng earlier reported that all is not well within the camp of the history-making Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, especially in the aftermath of the Olympic Games.

The Women’s AfroBasket champions, who entered the Paris Games in what many dubbed the "Group of Death," defied expectations with commanding victories over Australia and Canada.

These impressive wins not only silenced sceptics but also set a new African record in Olympic history.

Source: Legit.ng