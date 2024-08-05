Paris 2024: Nigeria's Ezekiel Nathaniel Qualifies for Men's 400mH Semifinal

Ezekiel Nathaniel is through to the semifinal after finishing second in his 400m hurdles heat on Monday morning

Nathaniel booked an automatic place in the semis after finishing behind Jamaica's Roshawn Clarke

Kenyan athlete Wiseman Mukhobe finished third in 48.58s, setting up an intense showdown in the next stage

Ezekiel Nathaniel has qualified for the Men's 400m Hurdles semifinal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 21-year-old Nigerian athlete crossed the line in 48.38s to book an automatic place in the semis after finishing behind Jamaica's Roshawn Clarke, who ran 48.17s.

Kenyan athlete Wiseman Mukhobe finished third in 48.58s.

Ezekiel Nathaniel is through to the semifinal of the Men's 400m Hurdles at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo: Steve Christo - Corbis.

Source: Getty Images

There were notable performances in the Men's 400m. Defending Olympic champion Karsten Warholm of Norway won his heat in a fast 47.57 seconds, setting the stage for a competitive final.

Other athletes who are through to the semifinals include Rai Benjamin of the USA, Jaheel Hyde of Jamaica, and Roshawn Clarke of Jamaica, who won his heat in 48.17 seconds.

The competition highlights the depth of talent in the event, with athletes from various countries showcasing their skills on the Olympic stage.

Earlier in the year, Ezekiel Nathaniel smashed his own National Record (NR) with a brilliant 48.29s clocking at the Tom Jones Invitational in Florida.

Making of Champions reports that not only did he break the national of 48.42s he set as a freshman at Baylor University in 2022, he also improved the school record.

Men's 400mH fastest qualifiers for the semis

Karsten Warholm 47.57 Clement Ducos 47.69 Roshawn Clarke 48.17 Malik James-King 48.21 Abderrahman Samba 48.35 Ezekiel Nathaniel 48.38 Wilfried Happio 48.42 Alessandro Sibilio 48.43

