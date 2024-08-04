Favour Ofili produced an electric performance to win the Women's 200m Heat 6 at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The 21-year-old ran her season's best time on Sunday morning in the heats, coming in at 22.24 to give Team Nigeria a medal hope

This comes days after a controversial administrative error that led to her exclusion from the Women’s 100m

Favour Ofili has made her intent clear at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics after winning Heat 6 in the Women's 100m on Sunday morning.

Although the 21-year-old seemed to have started the race on the back foot, she did well to recover, dusting her opponents to win the race.

She qualified for the Women's 200m semifinal, winning her heat with a time of 22.24s, the second-best qualifier in the heat.

Favour Ofili has qualified for the Women's 100m semifinal at the Paris Olympics. Photo: Tim Clayton.

Source: Getty Images

Ofili defeated Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, who finished 2nd in 22.28s, and Gina Bass-Bittaye 3rd in 22.84s.

Meanwhile, after the heats were concluded, two-time Olympic medallist Gabby Thomas earned the top time with a mark of 22.20s.

Paris 2024 100m champion Julien Alfred (LCA) is also through, but Shericka Jackson (JAM), the reigning world champion in the 200m, withdrew from the event.

Ofili set for Women's 4x100m relay

Meanwhile, Ofili, who will also compete in the women’s 4x100m relay, has been encouraged by Sports Minister John Enoh to remain focused despite the 100m setback. Enoh said, as per Punch:

“For now, I appeal to Favor Ofili to refuse to allow this to distract her concentration in the remaining races for which she has been listed(I’m in touch with her on this)."

Favour Ashe goes up against Noah Lyles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian sprinter Favour Ashe ‘favourably’ qualified for the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics 100 metres semi-final heat despite missing out on an automatic slot.

Ashe ran 10.16 seconds below his personal best record of 9.96s and missed out on the automatic qualification slot but narrowly made it via the non-automatic slot.

Nigerian nightmare has been drawn in Heat 1 of the semifinal, which will take place on Sunday.

