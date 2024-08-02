Sha'Carri Richardson began her Olympics campaign in convincing fashion, winning her heat in the women's 100m

Richardson will be joined by double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who came in second in the eighth heat

Nigeria's Rosemary Chukwuma also qualified for the semi-finals after finishing third in heat five

Sha'Carri Richardson laid down an early marker of her intention to win gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The reigning world champion in the women's 100m jogged to an easy victory in the opening heat of the event on Friday morning.

Sha’Carri Richardson reacts after winning her heat in the women's 100m at Paris 2024. Photo by Sam Barnes.

Source: Getty Images

The American clocked 10.93 seconds to qualify for the semi-finals in her first Olympics appearance. She was supposed to compete in Tokyo three years ago but was banned after she was found to have used a banned drug.

Rosemary Chukwuma qualifies for semis

Nigeria's Rosemary Chukwuma finished third in the fifth heat to also book her place in the semi-finals. The 7th fastest woman in the world this year had an uneasy start after appearing to take off before the gun went off.

The incident was given a green card, allowing all athletes to retake their positions on the starting blocks. The other Nigerian, Tima Godbless, did not make the cut after finishing sixth in heat seven.

Five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also began her last dance in promising fashion, coming in second in heat 8. Ivorian Marie Jose Ta Lou won the heat with the fastest time of the day, crossing the line with 10.87 seconds.

Eight women qualified with a time of sub-11, setting the stage nicely for an exciting semi-final on August 3. Among those who qualified include St.Lucia's Julien Alfred, American duo Twanisha Terry and Melissa Jefferson and Jamaican duo, Shashalee Forbes and Tia Clayton.

The reigning Olympic champion and fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah, did not make it to the games, while her compatriot and 200m world champion Shericka Jackson was a late withdrawal.

