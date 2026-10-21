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Breaking: Sowore's AAC Asks Tinubu to Provide Food, Drinks, Others For Its Campaign, Gives Reason
Politics

Breaking: Sowore's AAC Asks Tinubu to Provide Food, Drinks, Others For Its Campaign, Gives Reason

by  Bada Yusuf
2 min read
  • Omoyele Sowore's African Action Congress wrote to President Tinubu on October 21, 2026, requesting use of the Presidential Villa for Sowore's campaign event
  • The party also asked Tinubu's government to provide food, drinks and logistics for 5,000 attendees expected from Nigeria and abroad
  • The AAC argued that facilities made available to the ruling APC should equally be open to other political parties

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The African Action Congress (AAC) has formally asked President Bola Tinubu to allow it to use the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja, to inaugurate its Presidential Campaign Council for Omoyele Sowore on November 11, 2026.

In a letter dated October 21, 2026 and signed by the party's National Secretary, Oshiokhue Philip Ikpeminoghena, the AAC also requested that the government provide food, drinks and logistical support for up to 5,000 participants who are expected to attend from across Nigeria and abroad.

Omoyele Sowore's political party, AAC, has asked President Bola Tinubu, to provide the Aso Rock, food and drinks for the inauguration of its presidential campaign, adding that sucg gesture was extended to the ruling APC.
Omoyele Sowore's AAC asks President Bola Tinubu to provide food, drinks, and venue for its presidential campaign launch Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @yelesowore
Source: Twitter

The party announced the development through its official account on X, using the hashtags #AACOurParty and #Sowore2027.

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AAC cites multiparty democracy in its appeal

The party grounded its appeal in the principles of political inclusiveness and equal treatment, arguing that any facility extended to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should equally be accessible to other registered parties.

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The AAC maintained that public institutions belong to all Nigerians, not just those aligned with the party in power, and challenged the Tinubu administration to prove its commitment to fair and non-partisan governance.

Mixed reactions greet the request

The announcement divided commentators online. Some questioned the seriousness of the request, with a section of respondents describing Sowore as a content creator and warning that allowing 5,000 people into the Villa could create security risks. Others backed the move, viewing it as a legitimate expression of opposition politics and a genuine test of the government's stated commitment to multiparty democracy.

At the heart of the debate is a straightforward question: should the Presidential Villa, as public property, be made available to a political party and its thousands of supporters on the grounds of democratic fairness?

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See the full statement on X here:

Amaechi, Sowore confront each other

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omoyele Sowore and Rotimi Amaechi exchanged sharp words at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) 2026 conference in Port Harcourt.

Sowore challenged Amaechi over his record in government, prompting an angry response from the former minister.

Amaechi fired back at Sowore, questioning his political experience and asking him to stay quiet as he replied to the 2027 presidential candidate.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuAPCAso Rock VillaNigerian PresidencyOmoyele Sowore
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