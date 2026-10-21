APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda told State House correspondents that major opposition parties have aligned with the ruling party ahead of 2027

Yilwatda made the claim after briefing President Tinubu alongside APC Presidential Campaign Council DG Senator Abdulaziz Yari on campaign preparations

The APC is set to formally flag off its nationwide presidential campaign in Kaduna on Saturday, October 24, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the Accord Party have all thrown their weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's bid for a second term in the 2027 general elections.

APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda said the oppositions are with the ruling party except the APM.

APC chairman claims major opposition parties are working for Tinubu's re-election. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Yilwatda made the claim on Tuesday, October 202, 2026, while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting with President Tinubu at the State House.

As reported by Vanguard, Yilwatda was accompanied by Senator Abdulaziz Yari, the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), who joined him to brief the President on campaign preparations.

"If you look at what the party is doing now, the oppositions are with us. All political parties that have defeated us in any election are all with us; PDP is with us, APGA is with us, Accord Party is with us. These are the only political parties that have defeated us, except APM, and they are all with us in this campaign," Yilwatda said.

He did not clarify whether the support he described involved formal endorsements by the national leaderships of those parties or individual members and factions acting independently.

APC sets Kaduna flag-off for October 24

According to The Punch, the chairman said all structures within the party were fully prepared for the formal launch of the campaign, which is scheduled to hold in Kaduna on Saturday, October 24.

"We'll flag-off the campaign on Saturday, 24th of October, and as you can see, we're together with the DG to brief Mr. President on the preparation for the flag off. For now, everything is set; the preparation is on, the members are motivated, the states, the committees are ready, and everything that is supposed to be done has been done," he said.

Yari pledges issue-based campaign

Speaking separately, Yari said the campaign council had resolved to focus on the Tinubu administration's record rather than engage in personal attacks against opponents.

"As a Council, what we say we are going to do? We are going to do a campaign with the records. A responsible campaign, no insults, no calling of names because there's no name before us, but we have a record before us to show to Nigerians," Yari said.

The former Zamfara State governor added that the party would ask Nigerians to assess what his government had delivered before deciding on the 2027 vote.

"This is what our party did, this is what our government did, so because of that, we are asking, pleading with Nigerians to look at this record carefully so that they give us a second chance for continuity," he said.

Abdulaziz Yari says APC will focus on Tinubu’s record and avoid personal attacks. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu will only visit 12 of 36 states to campaign

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that political analyst Omotayo Yusuf told Legit.ng that President Tinubu's 2027 re-election approach differs sharply from his 2023 campaign strategy.

Yusuf said Tinubu is leaning on governors across party lines, including in Anambra and Osun, to secure support ahead of the election.

The analyst raised concerns about balancing campaign duties with governing responsibilities as Tinubu seeks a second term.

Source: Legit.ng