Babachir Lawal, former SGF, revealed what late President Buhari privately thought about Osinbajo contesting the 2023 presidency against Tinubu

Lawal also alleged that Buhari took note of Osinbajo's pattern of appointing members of his church to key government positions

The former SGF said he personally intervened in a standoff over Osinbajo's staff appointments that lasted about three months

Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), says the late former President Muhammadu Buhari viewed Yemi Osinbajo's decision to run against Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election as a serious breach of loyalty and personal morality.

Lawal made the remarks in an interview with Symfoni TV published on YouTube on Thursday, October 15, drawing on his close relationship with Buhari to explain the former president's thinking.

Ex-President Buhari reportedly viewed Osinbajo's 2023 presidential ambition as a breach of loyalty to Tinubu, Babachir Lawal says. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

"Buhari would find it highly immoral for Osinbajo to contest the same position with Bola Tinubu," Lawal said. "In his type of character, he will find it distasteful because he knew the relationship before; he is the man who recommended him for president, and Bola wants it."

According to Lawal, Buhari held Tinubu in high regard as the person who first recommended him for the presidency, and that bond made it nearly impossible for him to back Osinbajo's ambition. Lawal said this position held even if Buhari personally believed Osinbajo might be the more capable leader.

Buhari's Concerns Over Church Appointments

Lawal also alleged that Buhari grew increasingly uneasy about Osinbajo's appointment choices during their time in government together. He claimed that many of the individuals Osinbajo sought to bring into his office were members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), where Osinbajo serves as a pastor.

Lawal recalled that a memo seeking approval for Osinbajo's initial office staff, containing about 28 names, went unsigned for roughly three months. He alleged that Abba Kyari, then chief of staff to the president, had not forwarded the document to Buhari. Lawal said he eventually obtained a copy and took it directly to the president.

"I said, 'Oga, see the date my Oga sent a memo. You have not approved. What is the problem?'" he recalled telling Buhari.

Buhari read through the list and, according to Lawal, marked about 26 of the 28 names with a green pen, remarking: "BD, these are all Yorubas." Lawal said he urged Buhari to approve the appointments, noting that Osinbajo had just arrived from Lagos and was new to the role, and promised to raise the concerns with the vice-president directly.

Lawal went further, alleging that successive heads of the church where Osinbajo had served as pastor received government appointments after he became vice-president. He also cited the case of a person appointed to a role at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) who had previously worked as a level 12 officer at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), suggesting some appointees lacked the relevant experience for their positions.

He said northern Christian leaders had at one point visited Buhari to complain that they too were Christians who had voted for him but were being overlooked for appointments.

"From his actions and body language, I could see that he was scared that if Osinbajo became president, what Bola is doing, Osinbajo will do," Lawal said.

Bisi Akande Comments on Tinubu's Alleged Rift with Osinbajo

Meanwhilr, Legit.ng previously reported that former Osun state governor Bisi Akande commented on the suspected political rift between President Tinubu and the immediate past Vice President, Osinbajo.

Akande also explained that Buhari did not want Osinbajo to contest against Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng