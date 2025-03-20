Peter Obi urged Labour Party legislators in the National Assembly to defend democracy and resist actions undermining fairness and transparency

Abuja, Nigeria – Peter Obi, former presidential candidate and leader of the Labour Party, issued a passionate appeal to party members in the National Assembly on March 20, 2025.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Obi expressed concerns over Nigeria’s deteriorating democratic process, citing issues such as disregard for educational qualifications in elections, widespread rigging, and the unconstitutional removal of elected officials.

He urged legislators to uphold justice and protect the integrity of democracy.

Call to action for Labour Party legislators

Obi emphasised the importance of standing firm against actions that undermine fairness, equity, and transparency.

He warned against supporting decisions that compromise the interests of the people of Rivers State or betray the mandate of the electorate. His message highlighted the need for prioritising the well-being of citizens over convenience or political expediency.

“My dear brothers and sisters, Members of the Labour Party in the National Assembly,

“Since your inauguration as Distinguished, and Honorable members of the National Assembly, I have refrained from interfering in your legislative affairs out of respect for your independence and to allow you to focus on alleviating the suffering of the Nigerian people.

“However, at this critical juncture — following 26 years of a deteriorating democratic process marked by disregard for educational qualifications for electoral positions, massive rigging, and now the unconstitutional removal of elected officeholders — I find it necessary to address you. These unconstitutional actions have far-reaching negative implications for our democracy and the will of the people.

“I urge you to stand as true defenders of justice. Do not participate in or support any action, decision, or vote that compromises the integrity of our democracy, undermines the interests of the people of Rivers State, or contradicts our core values of fairness, equity, and transparency.

“We must not allow ourselves to become instruments of injustice or contribute to the betrayal of the people's mandate. At this moment, we must prioritize what is right over what is wrong or convenient, remaining steadfast in defending the well-being of the people of Rivers State. Together, let us stand firm in our resolve — because a new Nigeria is possible!”

Peter Obi breaks silence as Tinubu suspends Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has strongly criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to suspend Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and impose a state of emergency in the state.

Obi described the move as “reckless” and an unconstitutional overreach that threatens Nigeria’s democracy. The former Anambra governor made his stance on the matter known vuia his official X handle on Wednesday, March 19.

