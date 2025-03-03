Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa representing Agege Constituency 1 has been reinstated as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly

Obasa returned as Speaker of the Lagos Assembly on Monday, March 3, 2025, 49 days after he was removed from the position

Ikeja, Lagos state - Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa returned as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly 49 days after he was removed from the position.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obasa was reinstated as Speaker after Mojisola Meranda resigned from the Speakership position during plenary on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Obasa has been in the news since January after he was removed by over 30 lawmakers in the House over allegations of corruption.

In this article, Legit.ng highlighted some interesting facts Nigerians especially Lagosoans should know about Obasa as reported by The Nation.

7 interesting facts about Mudashiru Obasa

Birthplace

Mudashiru Obasa was born on 11 November 1972.

Educational background

Obasa had his primary education at St Thomas Aquinas Primary School, Surulere, Lagos.

He obtained his West Africa School Certificate (WASSCE) at the Archbishop Aggey Memorial Secondary School, Mushin, Ilasamaja, Lagos.

He bagged a bachelor’s degree in law from Lagos State University (LASU) in 2006.

Political career

Obasa got his first elected position in 1999 as a councilor in Agege Local Government under the Alliance for Democracy (AD)

He served as a councilor for a period of three years from 1999 to 2002.

Obasa stepped up his political career in 2003 when he was elected as a lawmaker to represent Agege Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He solidified his position in Lagos state by winning re-elections in 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Became Speaker

Obasa became Speaker of the 8th Legislative Assembly on August 6, 2015.

Served under four governors

Obasa has served as a lawmaker under four different state governors (Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode, and Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu).

Speaker during tenure of 2 governors

Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu

Honorary citizenship of Georgia in USA

In July 2023, Obasa was presented with an honorary citizenship of the state of Georgia at the Georgia Legislative Black Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, for his “service to the state of Georgia” and Nigeria.

Legit.ng exclusively gathered that there is a real chance of Obasa resigning when plenary resumes.

Obasa's reinstatement is part of the agreement reached by the opposing parties to resolve the ongoing conflict in the Lagos assembly.

Two separate sources with strong connections to the Lagos state house of assembly informed Legit.ng that Obasa would resign when the house reconvenes.

Meranda: Why I resigned as Lagos Assembly Speaker

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mojisola Meranda representing the Apapa 1 constituency opened up on her reason for resigning the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Meranda said she resigned after spending 49 days in office to avoid further unnecessary legislative conflicts.

She vowed not to stray from the well-established path of honour and dignity of her late father, the past Ojora of Lagos

