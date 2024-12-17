Over 2,000 NNPP members in Dawakin Kudu, Kano State, have defected to the APC, signaling a major political shift in the state

APC State Secretary Ibrahim Zakari Sarina welcomed the defectors, describing the move as a step toward reclaiming Kano in 2027

Sulaiman Dalibi, speaking for the defectors, cited dissatisfaction with NNPP governance and pledged to support APC for a better Kano under democratic leadership

Over 2,000 members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State.

The defection marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the state.

During the reception for the defectors, the APC State Secretary, Malam Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, who represented the state chairman, described the move as a promising sign for the party’s future.

He said,

“Be patient, we know you are not happy with the way and manner the affairs of Kano State are being conducted. As you decamp to our party, we are sure many of you were at one point members of APC. You are welcome back, and we will work together for a better Kano.”

Sarina emphasized the APC's readiness to reclaim Kano State in the 2027 elections, urging the new members to remain loyal and united in their support for the party.

Why We Left NNPP

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Sulaiman Dalibi highlighted their dissatisfaction with the NNPP’s governance.

“Today and at this moment, I want to categorically state that I and these gatherings of over 2,000 NNPP members have now moved to APC. The struggle for a better Kano will continue under a just democratic dispensation,” Dalibi stated.

5 LP lawmakers defect to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five Labour Party (LP) house of representatives members have left the party.

The defecting federal lawmakers joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development concerning the national assembly members. The new APC members cited divisions within the LP for their party switch.

