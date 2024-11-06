The Northern Redemption Coalition (NRC) has lambasted Senator Ali Ndume over his stand on the tax reform bills

The president of the group, Comrade Adamu Bashir, said Ndume cannot even speak for the North as he is disconnected from the people

Bashir said the failure of leaders like Ndume to develop the North has left them with a phobia for tax bills

FCT, Abuja - The Senator representing Borno South in the national assembly, Ali Ndume, has been accused of perpetrating the wrong notion of a lazy and entitled North.

The Northern Redemption Coalition (NRC) said the North is not known for being resistant to taxes.

Ndume said the bills that are before the national assembly are dead on arrival and should be thrown out, The Nation reports

The president of the group, Comrade Adamu Bashir, said Ndume’s position does not reflect the acceptance of the tax bills among the discerning population of Nigerians.

Bashir said the failure of leaders like Ndume to develop the North has left the people with a phobia for tax bills.

He said the APC senator cannot even speak for the North as he is disconnected from the people.

“It is the failure of leaders like Ndume to develop the North that has left them with the phobia they have for the tax bills, which President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated, can turn the economy around.”

He added that:

“For the avoidance of doubt, the North is not afraid of the new tax bills. The North rather fears leaders like Ndume and our Governors, who have refused to distribute wealth evenly, build schools for our teeming population of young people out of school, and empower our vulnerable women.”

36 States Reject Tinubu’s tax reform Bill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 36 state governors rejected the National Tax Reforms Bill introduced by President Tinubu's government.

The governors urged President Tinubu to withdraw the controversial tax bill submitted to the National Assembly for approval.

This was after 19 northern governors and traditional rulers rejected the bill, claiming it would be at the disadvantage of the northern states and other less industrial regions.

