BREAKING: Drama as Court Jails Ex-PDP Gov's Aide For Allegedly Defaming APC Gov and Wife
A Chief Magistrate Court in Sokoto State has remanded Shafi'u Umar-Tureta, a former Special Assistant to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, in correctional center custody. Tureta is accused of circulating false information about Governor Ahmad Aliyu and his wife on social media.
The accused was charged with circulating injurious falsehood and engraving defamatory matter, contravening the penal code law. He denied the allegations, and his lawyer, Al'Mustafa Abubakar, applied for bail, but the prosecution and magistrate objected.
Chief Magistrate Fatima Hassan reserved her ruling and adjourned the case to September 18, 2024, for a hearing. She ordered Tureta to be remanded in custody, citing the need for a formal bail application from the defense counsel due to the nature of the offences.
