The National Judicial Council (NJC) of Nigeria has received 21 names of justices for consideration into the Supreme Court

These names were unveiled on Thursday, November 16, by the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC)

These names were listed across the six geopolitical zones with priority and reserve lists for consideration

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) has submitted a list of 22 Justices from the Court of Appeal for consideration to be elevated to the Supreme Court.

The nominees, originating from various regions across the country, were disclosed in a document released by the FJSC on Thursday.

The FJSC sent 22 names of justices to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for elevation to the Supreme Court. Photo Credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

Among the nominees, the North-Central region has six, the South-West and South-South regions each have two, the South-East region has six, and the North-East region has two.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This development follows the retirements of Justices Amina Augie and Mohammed Datijo, leaving the Supreme Court with only 10 serving justices.

The list has been forwarded to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for further consideration.

As reported by Channels TV, below is the list of the nominated justices:

SOUTH-EAST

1. Hon Justice Nwaoma Uwa (Abia State)-Priority

1A.Hon Justice Onyekachi Otisi (Abia State) -Reserve

2. Hon Justice Obande Ogbuinya (Ebonyi State)-Priority

2A. Hon Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua (Imo State)- Reserve

3. Hon Justice Anthony Ogakwu (Enugu State)-Priority

3A. Hon Justice Chioma Nwosu-lheme (Imo State)-Reserve

SOUTH-SOUTH

1. Hon Justice Moore Adumein (Bayelsa State)-Priority

1A. Hon Justice Biobele Georgewill (Rivers State)-Reserve

SOUTH-WEST

1. Hon Justice Adewale Abiru (Lagos State)-Priority

1A. Hon Justice Olubunmi Oyewole (Osun State)-Reserve

NORTH-CENTRAL

1. Hon Jummai Sankey (Plateau State)-Priority

1A. Hon Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau)-Reserve

2. Hon Justice Stephen Adah (Kogi State)-Priority

2A. Hon Justice Ridman Maiwada Abdullahi (Nassarawa State) -Reserve

3. Hon Justice Baba Idris (Niger State)-Priority

3A. Hon Justice Joseph Ikyegh (Benue State)-Reserve

NORTH-EAST

1. Hon Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani (Bauchi State)-Priority

1A. Hon Justice Abubakar Talba (Adamawa State)

NORTH-WEST

1. Hon Justice Muhammad Lawal Shuaibu (Jigawa State)-Priority

1A. Hon Justice Bello Aliyu (Zamfara State) -Reserve

2. Hon Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar (Kebbi State)-Priority

2A. Hon Justice Abdullahi Mahmud Bayero (Kano State)-Reserve

S’Court: Retiring judge critics CJN over non-representation of all geo-political zones in panel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Justice Dattijo Muhammad, a Supreme Court judge, expressed concern over the omission of two geo-political zones from the presidential election appeal panel.

He critiqued the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola, for failing to discharge his duties judiciously.

He stated his concerns at his retirement validator event to mark an end to his 43 years as a judicial custodian.

Source: Legit.ng