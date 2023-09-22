The Kano state election tribunal declared Nasir Gawuna of the APC as the actual winner of the March 18 governorship election

But a viral video indicates that Gawuna, reacting to the tribunal's judgment, danced like Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state

In a new development, the claims from the video have been downplayed by a fact-checking platform

A video clip of a bearded man dancing to a music track alleged to be the former Kano state deputy governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has gone viral on social media and has been fact-checked.

The video of Gawuna dancing like Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has been fact-checked. Photo credit: @AbubakarmusaDK1, @IsiakaAdeleke1

Source: Twitter

Recall that the Kano tribunal had on Wednesday, September 20, in its judgement, declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the Saturday, March 18 governorship election and sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Video of Ganduje, Gawuna's reaction surface online

A video trending on social media captured Ganduje, and Gawuna excited after the tribunal declared their party the rightful winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kano state.

The video of Ganduje and Gawuna’s happy reaction to the tribunal ruling as shared on the X platform formerly known as Twitter, by the special assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on social media, Dada Olusegun generated reactions.

Another video of Gawuna dancing like governor Adeleke emerges

Meanwhile, another video of Gawuna dancing in reaction to his win at the tribunal surfaced online.

In the one-minute-and-four-second clip, the man with a gray beard resembling that of Kano’s APC gubernatorial candidate was seen joyfully dancing in a private setting.

The viral video shared on Facebook and X platform (Twitter), carries the caption: “Meet APC’s Nasiru Gawuna who has just defeated Abba Kabiru Yusuf at the Kano governorship tribunal. Gov. Adeleke has got a match in APC.”

According to people sharing the footage, Gawuna was celebrating the outcome of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which sacked his major opponent in the election.

What Legit.ng knew about the dancing governor

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, who is uncle to Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, is known for his theatrics, including dancing in public.

Those sharing false videos of Gawuna are claiming that if eventually, the APC candidate wins at the Appeal and Supreme Court, he would be another dancing governor.

Conclusion: the video is false

Daily Trust confirmed that the man dancing in the video in circulation is not Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, thus, the claim is false and was shared to mislead the public.

Leadership investigation also confirmed that the person in the video is not Nasir Gawuna.

This definitely proved that the reports making rounds on the development are false.

Tribunal sacks Kano governor, Yusuf

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf of the NNPP was sacked by the tribunal.

The tribunal declared the APC candidate, Gawuna, the winner of the Kano state governorship elections held on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The verdict is seen as a win for Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC; and a loss for Kwankwaso.

