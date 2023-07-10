Senator Oluremi Tinubu has cleared the air regarding the current state of the Aso Villa Chapel in Abuja

The Office of the First Lady in a statement on Monday, July 10, disclosed that the Villa Chapel is up and running and not closed as speculated in some quarters

The wife of the president noted further that only President Bola Tinubu has the right to appoint a new chaplain for the Villa

Wife of Nigeria's President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has debunked the rumour making round on social media platforms that the Aso Villa Chapel has been closed.

The office of the First Lady, in a statement, disclosed that the Chapel is not closed and the viral reports are fake and the handiwork of mischief makers, PM News reported.

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu says the Aso Villa Chapel is open but a new chaplain has not been appointed by the president. Photo credit: Sen. Oluremi Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Aso Villa still open, not closed, Oluremi Tinubu reveals

Tinubu's wife also explained why the Aso Villa Chapel is yet to have a new Chaplain after the exit of the last one in the statement on Monday, July 10, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Why Tinubu is yet to appoint a new chaplain, Oluremi speaks

“The first lady at no time gave such directive that the chapel be shut nor asked for the keys to be handed over to her.

“Presently, there are weekly fellowship going on at the chapel including mid week fellowship on Tuesdays, however, Mr President is yet to appoint a Chaplain for the chapel after the exit of the last Chaplain as he only reserves the right to appoint a chaplain.’’

“My family doesn’t need Nigeria’s wealth,” Remi Tinubu reveals

Legit.ng reported earlier that First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has said that her family does not need Nigeria’s wealth to survive.

According to the wife of the president-elect, she and her husband, the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, need the grace of God to govern.

She also said that they need prayers from the Nigerian people as she reiterated that Tinubu’s government will do the right thing.

May 29: Aisha Buhari takes incoming First Lady Remi Tinubu on Aso Rock Villa tour

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has taken Remi, the wife of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on a strategic tour of the Aso Rock presidential Villa.

Aisha and Remi visited some strategic areas of the official residence of the Presidential family in the Aso Rock Villa during the tour on Tuesday, May 9, including the Glass House, which she described as a transitional home of the first family.

The tour of the outgoing and incoming First Lady was intended to familiarise the incoming first family with the Aso Rock presidential villa.

Source: Legit.ng