The governor of Nasarawa state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 governorship election, Abdullahi Sule has lost the polling unit of the national chairman of the state, Abdullahi Adamu.

Legit.ng reports that the result of the governorship election at Agwan rimi Ward Ec 20 polling unit (Apc chairman PU) indicated that the APC polled 129 while the PDP scored 159.

