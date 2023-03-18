2023 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections Begin in Nigeria: LIVE UPDATES
The 2023 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections hold today, Saturday, March 18, across Nigeria.
The governorship elections will be held in 28 states while elections will be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for all the 993 State constituencies nationwide.
As Nigerians troop out to vote for the preferred candidates in the elections, Legit.ng is on ground to provide accurate live updates of the electoral process. Stay tuned.