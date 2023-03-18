The 2023 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections hold today, Saturday, March 18, across Nigeria.

The governorship elections will be held in 28 states while elections will be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for all the 993 State constituencies nationwide.

The 2023 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections hold in Nigeria on Saturday, March 18. Photo credits: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Seyi Makinde, Abba Kabir, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

As Nigerians troop out to vote for the preferred candidates in the elections, Legit.ng is on ground to provide accurate live updates of the electoral process. Stay tuned.