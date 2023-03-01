BREAKING: INEC Concludes Major Part Of Collation, Sets To Make Final Pronouncement
by Bada Yusuf
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is done with results presentation as collated from the 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Results from Imo state were the last on the list before the chairman of the electoral commission, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, called for a break, Daily Trust reported.
