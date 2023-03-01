The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is done with results presentation as collated from the 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Results from Imo state were the last on the list before the chairman of the electoral commission, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, called for a break, Daily Trust reported.

INEC done with final collation, set to make final pronouncement Photo Credit: Origina

Source: Original

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng