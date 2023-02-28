The director general of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Governor Simon Lalong, has failed to secure a slot in the Plateau South Senatorial District.

Channels TV reports that Governor Lalong lost to Rtd AVM Bali Ninkap Napoleon of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly elections conducted on Saturday, February 25.

The returning officer, Professor Meshak Goyit, on Monday, February 27, declared that Napoleon scored a total of 148,844 votes to defeat Lalong with 91,674 votes, while Tobias Nda of the Labour Party polled 17,325 votes.

