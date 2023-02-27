The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state, Senator Aishatu Binani, could not deliver her polling unit for her party's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the just concluded election.

Bonator Binani and the younger brother to the First Lady Aishat Buhari, Modi Halilu, voted at the same Polling Unit in Yola, 006, in Mbamoi Ward but lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the declared result from the polling unit, while the PDP polled 129 votes to win, the APC trailed behind with 101 votes.

Binani will contest the state governorship election against the sitting Adamawa state governor Ahmadu Fintiri on Saturday, March 11.

Senator Binani (Adamawa Central), who won the Adamawa state governorship ticket of APC had recently advised Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to prepare his hand over note, as his government will soon expire.

Source: Legit.ng