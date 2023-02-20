Muhammad Yakubu, a chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), says the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is the endorsed candidate of the north for the February 25 election.

The ACF chieftain disclosed this while addressing a press conference at the secretariat of the northern group in Kaduna on Monday, February 20, The Punch reported.

Yakubu who is the national assistant auditor of the forum reiterated that the region had settled for Atiku for the 2023 presidential election.

Why the north is backing Atiku - Yakubu

According to the ACF chieftain who is also the Convener, Atiku/Okowa Patriots, the northern region is supporting Atiku not because he was a northerner but because he has the capacity and experience to take the country to the promised land.

He said statements from northern elders such as Alhaji Sani Zango Daura and Prof. Ango Abdullahi have given the region a direction on who to back.

"Atiku is the candidate of the north and that is the direction we are going to follow," Yakubu said.

2023 presidency: Yakubu disagrees with ACF scribe

Legit.ng gathers that the ACF through its Secretary-General, Murtala Aliyu, had earlier urged northerners and Nigerians to vote for the candidate of their choice.

The group had urged Northern voters to look out for a presidential candidate with clear and objective party manifestos and the character and track records of the candidates.

However, Yakubu said the ACF did not meet to take "that kind of decision".

He said the ACF in support of his position that Atiku is the candidate of the north.

“The north is supporting Atiku not because Atiku is from the north. No, it’s because at this point in time, among the candidates we have now, it’s Atiku that has the capacity, the competence and the integrity and the reach out across the country," Yakubu added.

