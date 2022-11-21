Peter Obi has until two weeks to pay taxes for his presidential billboard and posters in Anambra state

The ultimatum was issued on Sunday, November 20, by the state government through Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA)

According to the management of ANSAA, billboards and posters not paid for by the expiration of two weeks will be defaced

Anambra - Governor Chukwuma Soludo has given one of his predecessors in Anambra, Peter Obi, two weeks to pay any impending tax debts on posters and billboards.

The Soludo-led government also gave the same ultimatum to other candidates and their parties, The Nation reports.

The state government's order was addressed to Obi and other parties' candidates

Source: UGC

The directive was issued on Sunday, November 20, through a statement by the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA).

According to the statement signed by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tony Ujubuonu, ANSAA will begin enforcement of its laws from Monday, December 5, which may warrant the defacing of posters not yet paid.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A part of the statement said:

“We urge all Out-Of-Home advertising practitioners to revalidate and register all their billboards. According to a letter addressed to both OAAN and registered Non-OAAN practitioners, the agency has taken major steps towards sanitising outdoor advertising practice through ban on individuals, clients and government agency ownership of billboards. The agency thus expects maximum cooperation from practitioners, in terms of registering their billboards and payments, but is yet to get such.

“Thus, the agency has directed all billboard owners to provide the information required to register each billboard and also pay up for any campaign on them. Through this release, political parties and candidates in the 2023 elections are urged to ensure those handling their campaigns pay to the government to avoid ANSAA defacing their campaign materials. They have two weeks to do this or face legal enforcement…”

Soludo reacts as Wike drags him over anti-Peter Obi comments, reveals strong position

Christian Aburime, the press secretary to the Anambra state Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, had said his principal stands by his comments on a former governor of the state and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Soludo had dismissed the chances of the Labour Party flag bearer in the coming presidential poll and criticised the style of Ndigbo in its quest for the country’s number one seat.

Soludo says he has no regret for refusing to back Obi's ambition

The move drew mixed reactions across the country and particularly on social media, where Soludo was heavily criticised.

Source: Legit.ng