Full List: INEC Redeploys RECs, Others ahead of 2023 General Elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has redeployed two Resident Electoral Commissioners and eight directorate-level staff across the country.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
This was disclosed in a statement released on Tuesday night, August 16, by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.
Redeployed RECs
- Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, redeployed from Cross River state to Akwa Ibom state
- Dr. Alalibo Johnson Sinikiem, redeployed from Edo state to Cross River state.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Other redeployed INEC staff
- Engr. Paul Omokore, Director, Planning and Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja, moved as the new Director ICT, Headquarters, Abuja
- Engr. Chidi Nwafor, Director, ICT, redeployed as the Administrative Secretary, Enugu state
- Chima Duruaku, Administrative Secretary, Anambra state, has been moved to be the Director, Planning and Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja
- Jude Okwuanu, the Administrative Secretary, Enugu State, redeployed as Administrative Secretary to Anambra state.
- Usman Musa Wase, Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja, moved to Nasarawa state as Acting Administrative Secretary
- Salisu Garba, Director in the Electoral Operations Department, now Director Procurement, Headquarters, Abuja.
- Barrister Waziri Zanna, Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT, now Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja
- Godwin Wada Edibo, Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State, now Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT.
- Okoye said the redeployments/postings take immediate effect, adding that handing and taking over should be concluded on/or before Friday, August 26.
Source: Legit.ng