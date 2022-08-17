The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has redeployed two Resident Electoral Commissioners and eight directorate-level staff across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Tuesday night, August 16, by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

RECs, others redeployed as INEC prepares for the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

Redeployed RECs

Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, redeployed from Cross River state to Akwa Ibom state

Dr. Alalibo Johnson Sinikiem, redeployed from Edo state to Cross River state.

Other redeployed INEC staff

Engr. Paul Omokore, Director, Planning and Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja, moved as the new Director ICT, Headquarters, Abuja

Engr. Chidi Nwafor, Director, ICT, redeployed as the Administrative Secretary, Enugu state

Chima Duruaku, Administrative Secretary, Anambra state, has been moved to be the Director, Planning and Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja

Jude Okwuanu, the Administrative Secretary, Enugu State, redeployed as Administrative Secretary to Anambra state.

Usman Musa Wase, Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja, moved to Nasarawa state as Acting Administrative Secretary

Salisu Garba, Director in the Electoral Operations Department, now Director Procurement, Headquarters, Abuja.

Barrister Waziri Zanna, Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT, now Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja

Godwin Wada Edibo, Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State, now Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT.

Okoye said the redeployments/postings take immediate effect, adding that handing and taking over should be concluded on/or before Friday, August 26.

Source: Legit.ng