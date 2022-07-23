Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has shared an interesting yet memorable life experience

According to the former military leader, his life's achievement has been earned by grace

Meanwhile, the elder statesman noted that one thing he remains proud of is being addressed as a farmer

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said everything he has done and achieved in life was by accident except for farming, PM News report.

The ex-military Head of State, who was elected as a civilian President in 1999, made this assertion on Saturday, July 23, on a live radio interview with Segun Odegbami on Eagles7 Sports 103.7 FM, Abeokuta.

Obasanjo says he loves farming

Obasanjo disclosed he was always proud to be addressed as a farmer, The Punch report added.

Odegbami had asked Obasanjo to speak about what he termed his “romance with farming.”

In his response, the ex-president affirmed:

“I don’t like the word you used, ‘romance with farming’. I am a farmer. What do you mean by romance? Everything I have done in my life is by accident. The only thing that is not accidental is farming. Every other thing that I’ve been to is by accident. And you called that romance? No! What do you mean by romance?

“You know my beginning. I was born and bred in a village. I went to school by accident. My father just said, ‘won’t you do something different?’ So I went into farming.

“When you look at countries that have made it, they developed on agriculture. First, for the purpose of food security; second, for the purpose of processing what they get from their farms, which is the beginning of industrialization. Third, to give it out as export, which is for the purpose of foreign exchange; and fourth, as a means of generating employment for the youth.”

