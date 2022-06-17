The presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said his party will dislodge both the ruling APC and the main opposition PDP in 2023

Kwankwaso who belong to both parties in the past said his new party is spreading fast, boasting that he will defeat both Tinubu and Atiku

The former governor of Kano state also said he won't step down for Atiku or any other person in order for the ruling APC to be defeated

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), said he is certain of victory against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in 2023.

Kwankwaso said this in an interview with The Punch, boasting that he has the profile to bring down the APC and PDP.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP presidential candidate, said he will win in 2023. Photo credit: @cezeobi_me

The NNPP presidential candidate noted that the signing of the Electoral Bill will make it difficult for anyone to defeat him by rigging.

His words:

“The Kwankwasiya movement is very popular, and we’ll even win in the North-Eastern region. I’m happy that the Electoral Bill was signed into law, and that would make it difficult for anyone to rig us as they’ve always done in the past.

“Once there’s a free and fair election, it’ll be difficult for anyone to defeat us. Hence, I am certain of victory against Presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar of the major opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, at the polls in 2023.”

I will not step down for anyone - Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso who is also a former governor of Kano state, stated that he will not be stepping down for anyone in order for the ruling APC to be defeated.

When asked if he will step down for Atiku, he said:

“I won’t be stepping down for anyone, our party is popular across the country, and we’re sure of victory at the polls.

“Our candidacy is based on capacity and performance. Nigerians will not vote for any experiment now, people are looking for those that have done it better in the past, and people who are trusted. Nigerians want someone that can unite Nigeria, improve the education system, and end the issue of incessant insecurity. We’ve always cared for the people. And many, especially the poor masses, were happy that I got the presidential ticket of the NNPP.”

Kwankwaso added that NNPP is fast-growing and he will not have any problem getting votes from the southwest and the southeast.

“Our party has grown very fast. Months ago no one knew about the party, but in the last four months, the party has been popular across the country.

"The NNPP is now a household name, we have leadership and followership across the nation. Our ideology is different," he said.

Wike, Kwankwaso, Fayose meet in Port Harcourt

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has paid a private visit to Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike on Friday, June 24.

Kwankwaso, who led a delegation of his party leaders and friends, was said to have held crucial discussions with Wike behind closed doors.

It was learnt that the former Kano governor in the meeting, which was held on Friday at the Governor’s Port Harcourt country home, sought Wike’s support for his presidential ambition.

