Samuel Anyanwu has emerged as the consensus candidate of the southeast zone of the Peoples Democratic Party for

The national vice chairman of the party for the southeast zone, Chief Ali Odefa, said Anyanwu was chosen after thorough debate by party members

Anyanwu, who was a member of the 8th Senate, hails from Imo state where he represented the Imo East senatorial district

Owerri, Imo - Senator Samuel Anyanwu has emerged as the consensus candidate of the southeast zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the position of the national secretary of the opposition party in the forthcoming National convention.

Anyanwu, who hails from Imo state, was a member of the 8th Senate where he represented Imo East Senatorial district under the platform of the PDP.

A statement released by the National Vice Chairman of the party for the southeast zone, Chief Ali Odefa, said Anyanwu emerged as the consensus candidate after thorough deliberation by the leaders and members of the party in the zone, The Sun reported.

Southeast chieftain emerged consensus candidate for PDP National Secretary. Photo credit: Sen Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The statement issued on Friday, October 15, and made available to journalists in Abakaliki said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Southeast zone has once again displayed its maturity and readiness to reclaim all its stolen mandates in the zone through the peaceful and united manner in which the zone arrived at a consensus in nominating an illustrious son of the zone, Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (Sam Daddy) as the zone’s sole candidate for the position of National Secretary of our great party ahead of our national convention."

Peter Obi speaks on 2023 presidential ambition as posters emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, has distanced himself from presidential campaign posters with his pictures being circulated through various media platforms.

A statement released by his media office which was signed byValentine Obienyem said Obi was not in any way connected to or authorised anybody or organisation to promote such posters on his behalf.

While the PDP Chieftain did not expressly deny having an interest in the 2023 presidency, the statement said Obi Obi was not the one to jump the gun on a matter the party was yet to give final directives.

Source: Legit