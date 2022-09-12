A Nigerian bride has stormed TikTok with the cute video of the moment she gave her man a haircut shortly before their wedding

According to the bride identified as Her Royal Majesty, the quick haircut was done around 5am on their wedding day

She has declared that her man is officially her favourite client even as she shared cute moments of their wedding

Social media users are impressed after seeing a Nigerian lady who is a barber giving her man a haircut.

It was on their wedding day so she woke him up for the makeover at around 5 am.

She has declared her hubby as her best customer. Photo credit: TikTok/@herroyalmajesty00.

Source: UGC

My hubby is my best client

The barber identified on TikTok as Her Royal Majesty has since declared that her husband is now her best client.

Netizens say there could be no sweeter thing than cutting your man's hair on his wedding day.

Her Royal Majesty enjoyed her day

She no doubt enjoyed every moment of the day as could be seen in the video she posted.

She showed the moment they were driven to their wedding venue as people saw the result of the work she did on her man's hair. The video has warmed hearts online.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Obi Em Maxy said:

"Wow! Congratulations Ada! You are wonderful woman!"

@Clawzbyugo reacted:

"My love congrats boo."

Lady complains of her man's dirty room, vows not to visit again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady called out her boyfriend after vising him and seeing how unkempt his house looked.

The lady shared shocking photos of where her man lives. In one of the photos, a dog was lying down in one corn and sleeping.

This made many people to ask questions about whether the man is a rearer of dogs. The lady vowed not to return to the house again because of the dirty environment.

However, some netizens asked her to go and clean it since it is what she is supposed to do for her man. Others blamed the man for not being neat and said some ladies hate dirty people.

Source: Legit.ng