A lady and her plus-size husband have been sighted in a viral video enjoying themselves on their wedding day

They were seen doing astonishingly well on the dance floor, flowing to the rhythm of a live band that played for them

But the video has also set tongues wagging on social media with many people expressing mixed reactions to the video

People on social media are currently talking about a dance video released by a couple who were enjoying themselves on their wedding day.

The couple danced very nicely to a live band that played for them on their wedding day and it was all delightful to see.

The man and his wife danced amazingly to a live band. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Plus-size man and his lady

One thing that is very visible in the dance video is that the man is plus-size, compared to his wife who is slender and many people on Instagram noticed this and raised questions.

However, those asking questions were sharply rebuked and told to mind their business, that love is beautiful and that one chooses who they marry. The video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

As soon as the video dropped on Instagram, social media users descended on it with their comments. Here re a few of the comments:

@empressinteriors1 said:

"Happy married life sister, the lord is your strength."

@benny_lee04 commented:

"They’re happily married."

@_the_cute_black_girl

"As long as the wife is happy i am happy too."

@officiallyirima said:

"Love Is a beautiful thing."

@de_vibes_angel said:

"Awww love in the air."

@styledbyfola reacted:

"What a beautiful couple."

@cheerful_opy commented:

"Anyone I bring come home, please accept…… no maroundan out there."

