A Nigerian bride caused an uproar at her traditional wedding as she danced with passion and energy

One of the highlights of the video was when she took off her gele and burst into dance moves many considered weird

While many ladies sided with the lady for taking off her head tie, some were disappointed with the manner of dancing that followed it

Brides often try to pull off stunts that one way or the other make their wedding occasions memorable in the minds of guests.

This was perhaps what a Nigerian lady tried to achieve as she danced weirdly at her wedding but it has been greeted with mixed feelings from viewers.

It was actually the action she did before her high-tempo dance moves that caught more attention.

She yanked off her gele

In a video shared by @datswasup on Instagram, the bride surprisingly took off her gele while on the dance floor with her bridesmaids.

As the DJ continued to hype her, the bride broke into imperfect moves of popular Nigerian dance styles many thought was disappointing owing to how she took off her gele like a talented dancer removing a dance obstruction.

The lady was supported by one of the bridesmaids as the two slug it out in different moves.

Some people were disappointed with her dance moves

@officialcelebnation commented:

"Sometimes, that thing dey su*ck blood supply to the brain."

@bundleoftutu opined:

"After removing the gele I thought she will scatter the place sef lol."

@ah_nee_tah_ remarked:

"Be like the thing dey give her headache since na the opportunity to remove am be this."

@omoge_orekelewa said:

"Is it that all????? After she remove her gele… I was expecting her to scatter the dance floor…."

@dejoke_a2e wrote:

"I swear na me be this oo, me I go comot gele for head to dance ni ooo my people know me."

