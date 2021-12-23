Christmas is a time of the year many people look forward not just because of its significance to Christian folks but the numerous benefits people enjoy at this time.

Take workers who are given Christmas bonuses coupled with holidays or students who get break from school activities, Christmas is one time of the year people don't joke with but this is not the case in some countries.

They are cool but do not care Photo Credit: Daniel Ramalho

Source: Getty Images

While many do so much as make the day a public holiday, in some countries, it is just like a normal working day.

It is noteworthy that Christmas is an annual festival that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ and is usually observed on December 25 amid celebrations and festivities.

Legit.ng spotlights 5 cool countries of the over 40 who do not celebrate Christmas.

1. China

Daily Express reports that Christmas in China is treated like a normal day - another working day.

Infact, schools, offices and workplaces in China remain open on December 25. Legit.ng gathered that Christianity was once banned in the now non-religious country.

According to The Guardian, Chinese authorities once "cracked down on Christmas" in 2018 and ordered its citizens “to instead focus on promoting traditional Chinese culture.”

2. Egypt

Green Global Travel reports that Christmas is not celebrated in Egypt.

Despite the country having a Christian population of 15%, the annual Jesus birthday celebration is not even celebrated on December 25 but January 7.

This is as the Coptic Orthodox Christians in Egypt use the old Julian calendar for religious celebration days.

3. Morocco

Christmas in Morocco is not accorded a special recognition because the country is primarily a Muslim one.

You'd hear a Muslim call to prayer instead of Christmas songs and seeing decorations everywhere on December 25.

4. Tunisia

In North African country of Tunisia, Christmas celebration is an optional thing.

Interestingly, you'd find vendors sell Christmas decorations and accessories but December 25 is not treated generally as a special day.

5. Mongolia

Mongolia being a country whose religion is primarily Buddhism will definitely not care about anything called Christmas.

In the East Asian country, Christmas celebrations is done by those in expat communities or by foreigners in the country.

Source: Legit.ng