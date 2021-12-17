A lady has become a viral sensation after her unique dancing steps turned heads and made eyes roll at a wedding party

In the video, the lady was seen wriggling her waist to the sweet rhythm of music blasting from loudspeakers mounted in the beautiful wedding reception hall

The lady's dancing steps were so uniquely patterned that the Master of Ceremony at the wedding asked bystanders to take pictures and record videos of the dance apparently to preserve it for others to see

A talented lady has captured the minds of many with the unique dancing steps she displayed at a recent wedding party. The lady danced so well that many eyes turned to watch her steps.

In the viral video shared on Instagram by popular wedding photographer, Maxwell Jennings, the lady danced to a sweet rhythm of music from loudspeakers mounted at the party.

Lady Becomes a Viral Sensation as her Unique Dancing Steps. Credit: Maxwell Jennings/Instagram

A man was seen dancing alongside the star dancer. The man was seriously beaten in the show. Legit.ng could not ascertain if the two dancers are the couple or celebrants at the wedding.

Social media users react

@cookie_tiana:

"Shey this people ise to go for dance tutorial before they attend the wedding ni …like it’s looking like it’s a must."

@yourfavafrican:

"She ate!! she even forgot she had a partner"

@saneofficia:

"Sis belongs to the beats my guy is just locomoting"

Nigeria lady steals show at wedding part with her beautiful dance steps

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported how another lady became a viral sensation after her interesting dancing steps caught the attention of many at a wedding party. The lady named Chiamaka Goodness show how well she could dance at the said wedding party.

Chiamaka became a cynosure of many eyes as people could not remove their attention from her. She got into the dancing mood demonstrating beautiful leg work called "gbese."

It was reported that Chidimma danced so well that if it were to be a competition she would have easily won. But it was a wedding party where she used her dance to entertain other guests.

