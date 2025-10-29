A Black man who had lived in the United States for more than two decades has been deported to the United Kingdom

According to the man, he was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and imprisoned for three weeks before his deportation

He spoke about the unpleasant life in the UK from his perspective and looked forward to returning to the US

A man, known as @stateless.citizen on TikTok, has lamented on the social media platform after being deported to the United Kingdom.

The deportee said he had lived in the US for over 20 years before he was deported.

How man was deported from US to UK

According to the man, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents picked him up in Chicago and jailed him for three weeks because his parents did not file his paperwork correctly.

He explained that his family had taken him to the US on a visa, but he overstayed it and could not take advantage of opportunities to appeal in court, adding that his father failed to appear in court.

In his words:

"...I got deported after 20+ years and 97+ percent of my life in the United States. ICE agents picked me up in Chicago and threw me in jail for three weeks because my parents did not file my paperwork correctly.

"They brought me to United States on a visa, overstayed that visa, had opportunities to appeal it in court and my father did not show up to court..."

The deportee, feeling no love for his host country, described the UK as a third-world country, lamenting that he hates it there.

He noted that he has a 10-year visa ban to serve before he can return to the US.

He blamed his parents for his predicaments, and disclosed that he had to cancel his wedding to his heartthrob due to the deportation. He looked forward to returning to America. The man said:

"Now, I am in the United Kingdom and this country suc'ks and it has made me more America first. Because you see that outside of London, all of England is a 3rd world country. A dump. I hate it here.

"And I am excited and ready to go back to the United States. But I have a 10-year ban to wait out and I am waiting to bring my fiancée over because I had scheduled that I had to cancel and it has taken everything in me to forgive my parents for what they have done to me and all they have caused.

"But I will keep going on."

Deportation: People divided over man's rant

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's rant below:

Chasebank3x said:

"I’m sorry bro I voted for Trump and I still believe the ppl who were brought here as kids and lived here 15 years plus should be allowed to take the citizenship test since they were brought here without knowing."

split_reality said:

"I gotta admit this is the most responsible way to tackle a deportation. I would be pretty upset with my parents not the US government. Ultimately they're the ones responsible."

Shannoninparadise said:

"Wait...so you don't have an American passport or greencard? All your life and you didnt question that in adulthood? Do you not travel outside of the country? Geniune questions so don't come for me. I am just rating to understand how they kept this such a good secret all your life. Also, what about social security?"

Georgia said:

"England is a 3rd world country? Are youse aware that a lot of western countries actually categorise the US as a third world country due to how low it is in education, access to health care, homelessness rates etc. I will complain about the issues in the UK whenever I need to but will always be thankful I don’t live in the US."

mildlyoffensive23 said:

"You’re not even from the UK bro. My guess is the only country that owns you anything is Nigeria? You feel Nigerian to me."

Mina said:

"You could have sorted your papers yourself once you got to 18 mate. Get some fish and chips you’ll be fine. Acting like you’re in Iraq."

