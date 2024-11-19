Global site navigation

Lady Who Entered Access Bank to Use Withdrawal Slip Shares Unexpected Handwritten Note She Was Given
Lady Who Entered Access Bank to Use Withdrawal Slip Shares Unexpected Handwritten Note She Was Given

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • An Access Bank customer has cried out online over the note she got after requesting for a withdrawal slip
  • She displayed the note on social media and lamented receiving such a handwritten note in a bank
  • Mixed reactions trailed the note as some people made jokes about its content, while others warned her

A Nigerian lady, @purityfelix5, has displayed a handwritten note she received after asking for a withdrawal slip at Access Bank.

@purityfelix5 had entered the bank to carry out a transaction and did not expect to get such a note.

Lady shares handwritten note she received at Access Bank after asking for withdrawal slip, laments
She had requested for a withdrawal slip in Access Bank. Photo Credit: @purityfelix5
Source: TikTok
"I sha don suffer," the lady lamented on TikTok.

Content of note received at Access Bank

It appeared an admirer seized the opportunity of her requesting for a withdrawal slip to woo her.

The person wrote at the back of the withdrawal slip In the note, the fellow praised her beauty and requested they go on a date after work.

The person urged her to write back and thought she would be sweet. The handwritten note read:

"Babe you so beautiful and endowed. Pls can you let us go out today when I close from work?
"Write me back.
"U re going to be sweet."

Watch her video below:

People react to note at Access Bank

Eniola♈️ said:

"Example of a finished man."

Arigosacher said:

"The gateman/security gbadun u be that."

Chibuzor Okafor said:

"Must you show it... Internet don make una no gey sense again."

Dammy said:

"If you date a banker, you go hear ham. Especially the cco's. Dnt say I dnt warn you oo."

cherrygracy🦋 said:

"Access Bank silver valley branch Nkpogu Port Harcourt."

LENA said:

"Na Ndubusi write this thing,I know him handwriting,na so him do me."

Thelma Bebe said:

"Which bank please 😪probably I can find a boyfriend too."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Access Bank had received approval to buy another bank for $100 million.

Access Bank to take over another bank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Access Bank had secured a deal to take over another bank.

The deal was disclosed in a statement on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) signed by Sunday Ekwochi, Access Holdings’ secretary. After recent Kenya and Tanzania acquisitions, the Afrasia Bank deal represents a strategic leap in Access Bank’s regional ambitions.

According to the disclosure, Mauritius’ solid financial ecosystem will enable Access UK to grow its service offerings and customer base across high-growth segments. Mauritius’ financial sector accounts for 13.4% of the country's Gross Domestic Product. ThisDay reported

