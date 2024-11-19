Lady Who Entered Access Bank to Use Withdrawal Slip Shares Unexpected Handwritten Note She Was Given
- An Access Bank customer has cried out online over the note she got after requesting for a withdrawal slip
- She displayed the note on social media and lamented receiving such a handwritten note in a bank
- Mixed reactions trailed the note as some people made jokes about its content, while others warned her
A Nigerian lady, @purityfelix5, has displayed a handwritten note she received after asking for a withdrawal slip at Access Bank.
@purityfelix5 had entered the bank to carry out a transaction and did not expect to get such a note.
"I sha don suffer," the lady lamented on TikTok.
Content of note received at Access Bank
It appeared an admirer seized the opportunity of her requesting for a withdrawal slip to woo her.
The person wrote at the back of the withdrawal slip In the note, the fellow praised her beauty and requested they go on a date after work.
The person urged her to write back and thought she would be sweet. The handwritten note read:
"Babe you so beautiful and endowed. Pls can you let us go out today when I close from work?
"Write me back.
"U re going to be sweet."
Watch her video below:
People react to note at Access Bank
Eniola♈️ said:
"Example of a finished man."
Arigosacher said:
"The gateman/security gbadun u be that."
Chibuzor Okafor said:
"Must you show it... Internet don make una no gey sense again."
Dammy said:
"If you date a banker, you go hear ham. Especially the cco's. Dnt say I dnt warn you oo."
cherrygracy🦋 said:
"Access Bank silver valley branch Nkpogu Port Harcourt."
LENA said:
"Na Ndubusi write this thing,I know him handwriting,na so him do me."
Thelma Bebe said:
"Which bank please 😪probably I can find a boyfriend too."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Access Bank had received approval to buy another bank for $100 million.
Access Bank to take over another bank
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Access Bank had secured a deal to take over another bank.
The deal was disclosed in a statement on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) signed by Sunday Ekwochi, Access Holdings’ secretary. After recent Kenya and Tanzania acquisitions, the Afrasia Bank deal represents a strategic leap in Access Bank’s regional ambitions.
According to the disclosure, Mauritius’ solid financial ecosystem will enable Access UK to grow its service offerings and customer base across high-growth segments. Mauritius’ financial sector accounts for 13.4% of the country's Gross Domestic Product. ThisDay reported
