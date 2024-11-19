An Access Bank customer has cried out online over the note she got after requesting for a withdrawal slip

She displayed the note on social media and lamented receiving such a handwritten note in a bank

Mixed reactions trailed the note as some people made jokes about its content, while others warned her

A Nigerian lady, @purityfelix5, has displayed a handwritten note she received after asking for a withdrawal slip at Access Bank.

@purityfelix5 had entered the bank to carry out a transaction and did not expect to get such a note.

She had requested for a withdrawal slip in Access Bank. Photo Credit: @purityfelix5

Source: TikTok

"I sha don suffer," the lady lamented on TikTok.

Content of note received at Access Bank

It appeared an admirer seized the opportunity of her requesting for a withdrawal slip to woo her.

The person wrote at the back of the withdrawal slip In the note, the fellow praised her beauty and requested they go on a date after work.

The person urged her to write back and thought she would be sweet. The handwritten note read:

"Babe you so beautiful and endowed. Pls can you let us go out today when I close from work?

"Write me back.

"U re going to be sweet."

Watch her video below:

People react to note at Access Bank

Eniola♈️ said:

"Example of a finished man."

Arigosacher said:

"The gateman/security gbadun u be that."

Chibuzor Okafor said:

"Must you show it... Internet don make una no gey sense again."

Dammy said:

"If you date a banker, you go hear ham. Especially the cco's. Dnt say I dnt warn you oo."

cherrygracy🦋 said:

"Access Bank silver valley branch Nkpogu Port Harcourt."

LENA said:

"Na Ndubusi write this thing,I know him handwriting,na so him do me."

Thelma Bebe said:

"Which bank please 😪probably I can find a boyfriend too."

Source: Legit.ng