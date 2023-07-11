A video showing two old women who are twins and who are said to be 138 years old has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the old women were seen marking their birthdays, dancing and celebrating in grand style

Many TikTok users went to the comment section of the video to congratulate the women and to tap into their longevity

Two women who are said to be 138 years old have marked their birthdays in a video trending on TikTok.

In the video posted by @mihzjuniorfx3 it was revealed that the women are twins who have grown old together.

The twins marked their birthdays in grand style. Photo credit: TikTok/@mihzjuniorfx3.

Twins dance to mark birthday

The video shows the women dancing in joy and uncontrollable happiness to mark their 138th birthdays.

They were beautifully dressed, and make-up was applied to their faces. They had gele on their heads and colourful lace and wrappers to match.

Older twins do photoshoot for 138th birthday

The video also showed when they did a photo shoot and how the photographer attended to them.

Young people who have seen the video on TikTok are full of praise and appreciation for the women.

Many have said the twins are still very much as beautiful as young slay queens. Legit.ng could not independently confirm the age of the twins.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as old women mark their birthdays

@mercybaby2004 said:

"Happy birthday great grandma. I tap from this long life and good health in Jesus' name."

@user1317888907704Jùstt Gõlddīē commented:

"Happy birthday mas....I tap from their grace."

@ernestamadi375 said:

"Congratulations to great grandmas. I tap from your long life and good luck health in Jesus Christ name Amen."

@ADAEZE said:

"Happy birthday Mama. God bless your new age."

@user4869910384348 said:

"Happy birthday. Many more years. I thank God for His mercy."

@Prince Ajiri commented:

"Happy super birthday grandma. Many more years and congrats."

@Richie Pound said:

"Happy birthday mamas. I tap from this long life and good health."

Source: Legit.ng