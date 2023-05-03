A beautiful lady on TikTok posted a video showing off her amazing dark skin and sparkling set of white teeth

In the video posted on May 2, the lady was seen smiling at the camera and exposing her open teeth to her fans

TikTok users have marvelled at the darkness of her skin and the brightness of her sparkling white teeth

The dark complexion of a beautiful lady on TikTok has attracted the attention of netizens.

In a video she posted on May 2, the lady with sparkling white teeth was seen smiling for the camera.

Apart from her dark skin, the lady also has sparkling white teeth. Photo credit: TikTok/@tabisa26.

Source: TikTok

Dark-skinned lady with white teeth goes viral

Because of the darkness of her skin, it would be hard to pass her by or scroll past her video without stopping to take a second look.

Some people have classified her as an African queen because of her dark and shiny skin.

Another thing that marked the lady out was her white teeth. When she smiled at the camera, it was noticed that she also had a gap tooth.

The video was posted by @tabisa26, and it has received 26k like clicks.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@pams the rose said:

"She is real African."

@Barbara commented:

"These people are blessed with white teeth."

@Mr Funny Dude said:

"A Real African queen."

@flo commented:

"Those who laugh where is the comic in it? that's our true identity."

@precky roprous commented:

"Tell me this is a filter it isn't true ayyyy."

@gracematthew745 said:

"Please is this your real colour?"

@PRESSURE 24.7 reacted:

"You are a Goddess."

@baby suscobie said:

"Finally, I have found your sister."

@system commented:

"You look great with your beautiful complexion."

@Bama said:

"Black with white teeth. Chai, I love it."

Source: Legit.ng