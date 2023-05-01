A young mother has posted a video showing off her grown son, who people mistake as her younger brother

The beautiful woman posted a 7 seconds video on TikTok showing when her son was a baby, and now that he has grown

The video sparked reactions from TikTok users, many of who admired the woman and her handsome son

A young-looking woman has stunned people on TikTok with a video of her grown son.

In the video seen in the TikTok handle of @ashleynoswiper1, the beautiful woman said people think her son is her brother.

The mother said people think she and her son are siblings. Photo credit: TikTok/@ashleynoswiper1.

Source: TikTok

She said in the video that people think she is her son's elder sister, but she is actually the mother.

Video of a young-looking mum and her son goes viral

People who think she is her son's elder sister may be forgiven because the young man is fully grown and his mum is still young-looking.

To prove that she is the mother, the woman posted a throwback photo of her and her son when he was a child.

A lot of TikTok users took to the comment section of the video to say nice things about the mother and her son.

At the moment, the video has received more than 57k likes and 545k views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Bolu said:

"Woah. You’re beautiful!"

@Breemocha commented:

"Just beautiful."

@brittanybond8307 said:

"Omg he has facial hair! Girl ima cry when Skylar gets his first string lol."

@Jinti commented:

"I didn't even think mum, all my mind went to was "younger sister then?"

@Anicole29 said:

"It’s definitely giving ageless beauty and big sister."

@merccy066 commented:

"That's y I need a son first. I love this."

@bae said:

"I was thinking you were his bae."

@Mercy Simwanza said:

"I thought his your man actually."

@Larmie commented:

"I thought you wanted to say I’m his younger sis. Wow."

Source: Legit.ng