A beautiful lady has come online to narrate the story of how she met and fell in love with her man

According to her, she was struggling and was on the verge of giving up on life when she met the man

The man has given her a new reason to live as they are now married and blessed with a fine baby

A lady has taken to TikTok to tell the story of how she met and fell deeply in love with the man who married her.

In a romantic video she posted on her TikTok handle, @berry__china, the lady said meeting the man changed her life entirely.

Lady glows up after meeting the love of her life

According to the beautiful and thrilling love story, she was struggling greatly and depressed.

The lady said she was on the verge of giving up on life when she met her prince charming in 2020.

The guy fell in love with and loved her as if his life depended on it. He eventually proposed to her and they got married the same year. They are now blessed with a baby while baby number two is loading.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

OLUWANISHOLA said:

"Congratulations ma'am. Such man still exist BUT AM PATIENTLY WAITING."

@iseoluwa said:

"Some people get luck for this life sha."

@Dauda peace commented:

"Thank you for talking to me. I'm already giving up."

@Mamaspride48 said:

"You are lucky sis congratulations, I pray I have good luck too."

@Vidash commented:

"I tap into this special blessing Sis."

@Mercy Sikanga said:

"Amen. I know mine is somewhere."

@mhiz_judi said:

"Congratulations. Let the joy never end amen."

@Chizzy commented:

"Make I use this one hold body."

Source: Legit.ng