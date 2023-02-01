The video of a man who says he hasn't slept even for a day since the year 1962 has gone viral online

The video was posted on Instagram by popular YouTuber, Drew Binsky, who travelled to Vietnam to meet the sleepless man

The video has generated so many interesting reactions, as some people doubt that the man hasn't slept

A Vietnamese man who claims he hasn't slept since 1962 has gone viral as his video emerged online.

The man named Thai Ngoc says he has been awake for as long as 61 years without closing his eyes to rest.

Thai Ngoc says he hasn't slept for 61 years. Photo credit: Instgram/@drewbinsky.

Source: Instagram

Thai's video was posted on Instagram by popular YouTuber, Drew Binsky, who went all the way to Vietnam to meet him.

Meet Thai Ngoc who hasn't slept since 1962

In the video, the man was seen puffing from a stick of cigarette and his eyes were wide open even when he was lying down.

People on Instagram are however saying the man would have died if he hasn't slept for that long.

Others say the human body cannot withstand that number of years without sleep.

How long can one stay without sleep?

According to Healthline, a health information website, one could start to hallucinate without sleep for a long time. It says:

"The longest recorded time without sleep is approximately 264 hours, or just over 11 consecutive days. Although it’s unclear exactly how long humans can survive without sleep, it isn’t long before the effects of sleep deprivation start to show."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@shamisok said

"Bro just be vibing 24 hours a day."

@livefreemayra reacted:

"If he had zero sleep, he would die. Not possible. Without him giving himself credit or realizing , he does slew even if it’s 30 min. Our bodies cannot function without sleep for years."

@downtotraveling said:

"He probably is an engineering student."

